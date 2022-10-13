Improve your focus and concentration with the Triangular Ti Slider

If you are looking for a neat way to help improve your focus and concentration you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the unique Triangular Ti Slider. Constructed from titanium the EDC fidget gadget builds on the companies previous designs and offers a satisfying magnetic movement mechanism inspired by toggle-buttons. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $47 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This time, we decided to make SLIDER even smaller: not only it is of pocket size now but truly very small, which required a lot of blueprints on how to actually make it. All our TRIANGULAR TI SLIDER are precisely cut by CNC machining from titanium – also their buttons are made using the same technology. Each TRIANGULAR TI SLIDER contains: three magnets hand-craftedly glued into in its base and one magnet in the button that comes with it (you can also get additional buttons!) . “

Improve your focus

If the Triangular Ti Slider crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Triangular Ti Slider helps improve your focus project play the promotional video below.

“The shapes of TRIANGULAR TI SLIDERs buttons are also carefully CNC machined – we will tell you more about them a couple of paragraphs lower! We also provide a possibility to pick from three types of TRIANGULAR TI SLIDER buttons. Tactile perception remains the base of almost any anti-stress concept – TRIANGULAR TI SLIDER buttons now have three different shapes – flat, dip and a swirl.”

“Titanium is a highly resistant material – it is resistant to water therefore humidity, as well as to various surroundings, high temperatures and temperature fluctuations. It is also resistant to corrosion which makes the products made of titanium of a very lasting usage and lifespan/ potential. We have come a long way to start using titanium in our products – having tried aluminium many, many times, we have finally switched to using titanium because small designer gadgets require high quality materials.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the helps improve your focus, jump over to the official Triangular Ti Slider crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

