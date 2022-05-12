SLIDER 3 mini titanium fidget toy

The Company based in Kiev in the Ukraine has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their latest mini titanium fidget toy in the form of the SLIDER 3 a third generation toggle button. Available in different colors/finishes the fidget toy improves concentration and helps you focus, yet is small enough to slip in side your pocket.

CNC machined from titanium and equipped with three magnets in the base and one in the button, the fidget toy measures 43 mm long x 20 mm wide x 10 mm in thickness. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $53 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Whenever I’m nervous or fidgeting, which normally impedes my working regime – if I get to use a switch toggle-button during this time (that would normally be on my smartphone) – I cannot stop switching it on and off! We found it a new, interesting and even exciting idea – it is inspiring as there are, in fact, quite a lot of variations within this concept! Titanium is a highly resistant material – it is resistant to water therefore humidity, as well as to various surroundings, high temperatures and temperature fluctuations. It is also resistant to corrosion which makes the products made of titanium of a very lasting usage and lifespan/ potential.”

Titanium fidget toy

If the SLIDER 3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the SLIDER 3 titanium fidget toy project checkout the promotional video below.

“If you wish for more buttons or/ of different colors or if you wish to personalise your product – please go to add-on’s to purchase additional items for purchase and then let us know of your choice once again in the multiple-choice survey that will be sent out by the end of campaign.”

“We are a team of three passionate & creative product designers and we are here because Kickstarter provides an opportunity for our talents to merge into something unique, powerful and exciting. When you buy from Ukrainians, you support us and our economy, one of the ways how you support Ukraine via choosing to support this very project is that we distribute the absolute most of the finances we receive from you within Ukraine (small factories and designers that we work with in development and creation of our products, Ukrainian national post carrier when shipping orders – even buying coffee from the caffe next door.) “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the titanium fidget toy, jump over to the official SLIDER 3 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals