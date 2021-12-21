Slider 2.0 mini titanium tactile fidget slider toggle-button

After the success of their first generation Slider titanium tactile fidget toggle-button, the design team at The Compnay based in the Ukraine have returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their second generation Slider 2.0 fidget slider. Offering a more refined version of the mini titanium tactile button inspired by smart phone switch buttons. The latest generation is available in a wide variety of different colors and shapes depending on your preference.

Slider 2.0 mini titanium tactile fidget slider

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Whenever I’m nervous or fidgeting, which normally impedes my working regime – if I get to use a switch toggle-button during this time (that would normally be on my smartphone) – I cannot stop switching it on and off! We found it a new, interesting and even exciting idea – it is inspiring as there are, in fact, quite a lot of variations within this concept!”

If the Slider 2.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Slider 2.0 fidget slider project view the promotional video below.

“All our SLIDERs are precisely cut by CNC machining from titanium – also their buttons are made using the same technology. Each SLIDER contains: two magnets hand-craftedly glued into in its base and one magnet in the button that comes with it. The shapes on our buttons are also carefully CNC machined – we will tell you about them a couple of paragraphs lower! It is also resistant to corrosion which makes the products made of titanium of a very lasting usage and lifespan/ potential.”

“Answering this question, I am going to say that, having analysed the needs&wants of our customers and even our friends, we now better understand The Importance of the Grip (tried making a reference again): each and every one of you and ourselves has different needs and understanding of when it comes to anti-stress gadgets: some want them to be soft, benign and quiet, and some – for them to be made of a hard material and to be making a loud noise.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the fidget slider, jump over to the official Slider 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

