Slider fidget toy magnetic CNC machined button

If you enjoy playing with a fidget toy, pen or spinner for focus and clarity, you may be interested in a new fidget slider button aptly named the the Slider. Equipped with a magnetic toggle slide button the fidget toy is precision CNC machined from aluminum the Slider offers a minimalist, unique focus tool that can be slipped into your pocket and used anywhere and has been inspired by the cycle button on your smartphone.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Slider campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Slider fidget button project view the promotional video below.

“The creation of this gadget has been inspired by cycle buttons in smartphones – those of the graphical control elements that allow the user to choose from a predefined set of options. The gadget therefore consists mainly of two elements: the base and a button, those contain magnets. Slider is a portable gadget – or, in fact, it is whatever you want to call it – it is versatile: for its tiny size you can put it in your pocket and even then – it will barely take up any space! “

“The distance between the two magnets in the gadget’s base has been measured carefully and specially for the effect it now gives out during usage: when sliding the upper button, that also contains the magnet with the same force as the two magnets in the Slider’s base, you feel a grip, it has a pull and it feels like flipping a cycle button on your smartphone – with the sound on, of course! “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the fidget button, jump over to the official Slider crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

