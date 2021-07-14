Xfanic aluminum laptop docking station and hub

Xfanic is a new USB-C laptop docking station supporting USB 3.0 data transfer, HDMI, 4K HD video, PD 100W fast charging and more. Equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet connection and a handy SD card reader the aluminum laptop stand can be folded for easy transportation and can be also used as a stand or storage device for mobile phones and tablets. Supporting network speeds of up to 5Gbps and Power Deliver 3.0 charging up to 100W and 4K video resolutions up to 60 Hz.

The compact docking station is equipped with dual slots capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously such as a laptop and tablet allowing you to free up space on your desk by storing your devices vertically rather than horizontally. With an additional slot for one more device such as your mobile phone, keeping it close without cluttering your desk. To be able to use your laptop with the dock it needs to measure less than 16 mm in thickness.

The laptop docking station is precision CNC machined from aluminium alloy and is finished in a deep space grey colour and is universally compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux and Android operating systems. For more details on supported laptops jump over to the official pledge page on Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Xfanic campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Xfanic laptop docking station project play the promotional video below.

“Xfanic provides an excellent solution for organizing messy desktops, creating a comfortable working posture, and extending the limited I/O ports of laptops. Xfanic provides a dual-slot design, for an outstanding desktop organizer. It helps you free up critical space at your desk.”

” Xfanic is more than just a general docking station. It instantly organizes your desktop space, relieves discomfort, and boosts your productivity. Xfanic is the world’s first workstation hub that combines a desktop organizer, a foldable & hidden device stand, and 8 essential ports altogether.”

For a complete list of all specifications, backing options, stretch goals, extra media explaining more about the laptop docking station, jump over to the official Xfanic crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals