Ti Slider Plates Titanium fidget slider helps focus and more

If you enjoy using fidget spinners and other handheld gadgets to help you focus, you might be interested in the new titanium fidget gadget created by 3A Production. Returning to Kickstarter for a 4th time their new Ti Slider Plates Titanium fidget slider is compact and customizable, providing a tactile EDC focus tool With five unique colors to choose from : silver, blue, brown, gold and gasoline.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $60 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Ti Slider Plates are two small plates made of titanium that make one fidget toy with neodymium magnets. All our Ti Slider Plates are precisely CNC machined from titanium. Each single Ti Slider Plate contains neodymium magnets – the strongest permanent magnets commercially available in the world. Ti Slider Plates are one of the all-side-and-ways fidget toys made from quality materials. They are pocket size, portable and could also be your desk companion.”

If the Ti Slider Plates crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Ti Slider Plates Titanium fidget slider project review the promotional video below.

Titanium fidget slider

“We have come a long way to realise that it is the magnets that make anti-stress gadgets so compelling. In case with Ti Slider Plates, it is what makes you want to play with it non-stop and with only one side effect – it turns out to also help concentrate (and that’s a very nice one!) Titanium is the material that is known for its long lasting properties and resistance to a number of common external factors: it ensures long lasting potential and high quality of the product.”

“You can also add an engraving of your choice in order to personalise your product – or make it a personalised gift. Also go to adds-on to make your product a combination of two colors of your choice! One product comes in one color so if you want to change the color of one or two plates simply add it to your order via adds-on!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Titanium fidget slider, jump over to the official Ti Slider Plates crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals