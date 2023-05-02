Microsoft Teams Payments app unveiled

Microsoft is launching a new app for Teams, the Teams Payments app which is designed for small businesses. The app is designed to allow payments within Teams and businesses will be able to collect payments during meetings.

Microsoft is teaming up with some major payment providers for this new payments app within Teams, this includes PayPal GoDaddy, and Stripe, you can see more details below.

Our vision for Microsoft Teams has always been to bring together communication and collaboration tools in one place, from chat and meetings to apps and files—and now payments. Over 300 million users rely on Teams every month to stay productive and connected with colleagues, partners, customers, friends, and family.

Getting paid for appointments, classes, and webinars—essentially any meeting you host in Teams—has just become easier. The new Payments app, currently in public preview in the Teams Store, allows small businesses in the United States and Canada to easily manage and collect payments from within Teams on your desktop or mobile device during a meeting.

For example, a lawyer or financial advisor can collect payments for consultative appointments, a real estate instructor can do the same for license-renewal sessions, or a teacher for tutoring classes—all while the customer is engaging with them.

You can find out more information about the new Teams Payments app for Microsoft Teams over at the Microsoft website at the link below, the app is now available to try out.

Source Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals