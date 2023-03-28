New Microsoft Teams app unveiled

Microsoft has unveiled its new Microsoft Teams app, the software is being made available in a public preview for Windows users and it gets a range of new features.

The Teams app comes with a simplified and streamlined design which has been designed to give the software a fresher look, it also comes with a range of new features and more

Today marks the debut of the new Microsoft Teams app, released in public preview for Windows customers. As one of our most customer and design-driven releases ever, it’s crafted from the ground up to be faster, simpler, and more flexible. It also reflects a multi-disciplinary journey of customer understanding — from redesigning channels and simplifying chats, to leveraging motion design and enhancing personalization options. Everything currently on view is the result of deep collaboration and iteration. While most features detailed here will be available this June, others will roll out between then and the end of the year.

For the visual refresh, we chose native materials like Windows 11 Mica, the translucency of which helps Teams better blend into your workspace. On Windows, it now feels like a native Windows app. We also changed the canvas color from grey to white and dialed back the signature purple Teams color to be more purposeful in its use, such as when we want to draw attention to an action. We’re also ensuring that dark mode and high-contrast settings behave commonly across Microsoft 365. Rather than having to manually set this, the new Teams will automatically switch to those based on your system settings.

Microsoft has said that many of the new features will start to be available in June with more features coming later in the year. You can find out more information about the updated Microsoft Teams app over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft, Medium, Techmeme





