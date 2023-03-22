Microsoft has announced that its Microsoft Bing AI can now create images for you, the company recently announced that its Artificial Intelligence software was running on GPT-4, the new software is called Bing Image Creator.

The new Bing Image Creator will be available in the new Edge Preview and Bing and you can see more details about this new image software below.

Last month we introduced the new AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge, your copilot for the web – delivering better search, complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to create content. Already, we have seen that chat is reinventing how people search with more than 100 million chats to date. We’ve seen people use chat in a variety of ways, from refining answers to complex questions to using it as a form of entertainment or for creative inspiration. Today we’re taking the chat experience to the next level by making the new Bing more visual.

We’re excited to announce we are bringing Bing Image Creator, new AI-powered visual Stories and updated Knowledge Cards to the new Bing and Edge preview. Powered by an advanced version of the DALL∙E model from our partners at OpenAI, Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want to see. Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat.

You can find out more details about the new Bing Image Creator for Microsoft Bing over at the Microsoft website at the link below

Source Microsoft





