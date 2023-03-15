Microsoft Bing AI is running GPT-4

Open AI has announced their new GPT-4 which powered their GhatGPT Plus and now Microsoft has also revealed that Microsoft Bing is powered by the new GPT-4 AI.

Microsoft has revealed that they have been using the new GPT-4 with Bing over the last five weeks, this is the latest version of AI from Open AI.

We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search. If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model. As OpenAI makes updates to GPT-4 and beyond, Bing benefits from those improvements. Along with our own updates based on community feedback, you can be assured that you have the most comprehensive copilot features available.

Here are more details about the new GPT-4 from Open AI:

We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks. For example, it passes a simulated bar exam with a score around the top 10% of test takers; in contrast, GPT-3.5’s score was around the bottom 10%. We’ve spent 6 months iteratively aligning GPT-4 using lessons from our adversarial testing program as well as ChatGPT, resulting in our best-ever results (though far from perfect) on factuality, steerability, and refusing to go outside of guardrails.

You can find out more details about the latest AI being used by Microsoft Bing at the link below.

Source Microsoft





