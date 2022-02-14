New features to help organize Microsoft Teams breakout rooms

Microsoft has rolled out new features to its Microsoft Teams breakout rooms this week. Enabling organizers the ability to now reassign participants even when rooms are open, and allow them to persist across subsequent sessions and for recurring meetings if desired. This removes the need for businesses to repeat assignments and is one of the features included in the participant assignment experience enhanced in the latest update.

Assigning rooms in Microsoft Teams

New interfaces have been added for both before and during meetings and now a separate window will pop up with a larger view of all the participants and rooms available to organizers. Enabling them to easily assign participants to their allocated rooms with ease. Users can now select multiple participants and carry out multiple signing requests using checkboxes. If you need additional help managing the breakout rooms organizers can extend management privileges to up to 10 presenters during a meeting.

Additional room managers

Only presenters can be appointed at this time. While only one manager can take control at a time, the designated breakout room manager will be able to perform in-meeting operations such as, assigning users to rooms, adding/deleting rooms, opening/closing rooms, reassigning users to rooms, sending announcements, re-creating rooms, setting timers, adjusting other breakout room settings, joining open rooms and sending announcements.

Organize breakout rooms participants

“Control the duration of your breakout sessions by setting up breakout room timer in the settings. The timer is visible to the participants, counts down the time left in the room, and alerts participants 60 seconds from when the breakout room session will close. Once the timer has expired, rooms will automatically close, and participants will return to the main meeting if auto-move is enabled. Alternatively, if auto-move is disabled, a prompt is shown that allows participants to decide whether to move back to main meeting or disconnect.”

“Get an early start by creating breakout rooms and participant assignment tasks ahead of your meeting. Simply open a Teams meeting invite, navigate to Breakout rooms, and select Create rooms. Organizers can choose how many rooms they need and create them in advance. At this time, pre-meeting features can only be accessed by meeting organizers prior to the start of the meeting and when all breakout rooms are closed. Once the meeting starts, breakout rooms can only be managed via the breakout room panel in the active meeting. Up to 300 participants can be invited to the meeting, however only the same tenant or federated tenants are available for pre-assignment.”

Source : Microsoft

