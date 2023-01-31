Microsoft unveils new Teams Rooms design for Windows

Microsoft has this week unveiled a “vibrant new look” for its Microsoft Teams Rooms providing a refresh of both the layout, typography and design of the Teams Rooms on Windows consoles and front-of-room displays. The new updates will be available to Teams users within the Windows Teams application release 4.16 as well as on Android.

Microsoft has updated the buttons on the console allowing users to quickly access the most use features including the ability to start a new meeting from the room make a call to a phone number or add contacts from your directory, share local HDMI content and the ability to enable Teams Room to join a Teams meeting using the meeting ID, with Direct Guest Join interoperability functionality which will be rolled out by Microsoft later this year.

Microsoft Teams Rooms

To make Teams Rooms even easier to use, we’re aligning key elements of the user interface across the Windows and Android ecosystems. Users will first notice the vivid new ambient screens and a refreshed calendar on consoles and front-of-room displays. They will also enjoy improved visual cues throughout the experience that make it easier and more intuitive to interact with the console. On the calendar, users will be able to scroll down on the calendar to see the schedule for the entire day.”

“For enhanced customization, your organization will have a wider range of ambient screens to choose from than before, with five exciting new themes added to the eight themes currently available. Accompanying the new look and feel, end users will enjoy more control of the front-of-room display during a meeting with an updated interface for the view switcher menu. Additionally, users will be able to customize the Front Row view, including visibility of the meeting chat, and choose which meeting component is displayed on the left and right panel. IT admins will be able to configure the default number of panels and default components on panel(s). “

Source : Microsoft





