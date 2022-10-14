Memory Box E-ink calendar displays historical dates and stories

The IdeaClub Team has created a unique historical reminder and desktop gadget in the form of the Memory Box E-ink calendar. Designed to display historical events, dates and stories the small screen contains over 6,000 historical facts covering everything from remarkable people, extraordinary events, and fascinating stories, from BC to the 21st century. Memory Box also allow you to store your own special events and memories using the companion application which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $119 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Although the phone in your pocket or your desktop computer can tell you what day it is Memory Box, the elegant e-ink calendar, delivers the date in a more fun and interesting way. It allows you to learn fun facts about #ThisDayinHistory and keep connections with your friends.”

With the assumption that the Memory Box crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Memory Box E-ink calendar project checkout the promotional video below.

“Memory Box shows important historical facts for each day, and you can also learn at least ten facts about remarkable people or fun historic events by automatically refreshing every 5 minutes. or simply tapping the left or right button. Put it on your desk and enjoy the daily harvest of knowledge!”

“Every day we make history. To keep Memory Box relevant and new, it has a continuous update feature that automatically connects to the Internet to wirelessly update historical facts about what’s going on in the world, so you never fall behind.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the E-ink calendar, jump over to the official Memory Box crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals