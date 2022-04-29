iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 display panels leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets as the display panels for the devices have leaked.

There will be four new iPhones this year and only the Pro models will lose the notch on the front, the standard models will keep the notch.

As we can see from the photo above the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will not have a notch on the display. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature a notch at the top of the display.

Apple is apparently looking to further differentiate between the standard iPhone models and the Pro models, we previously heard a rumor that the standard models would use the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 12, and the Pro models would use a new A16 Bionic processor.

Apple is expected to launch its four new iPhones later this year, they should be released sometime in September. The handsets will come with Apple’s new iOS 16 software which is expected to be made official at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this year’s new iPhones, the four models will be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Source MacRumors

