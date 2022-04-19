iPhone 14 Pro molds show new handsets sizes

A photo of some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro molds has appeared on Weibo and can be seen above, the photo gives us an idea of how the four new iPhones will compare in terms of size.

The photos show that there will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, there will also be a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch Pro Max.

That would mean that instead of the iPhone Mini, we will actually see a larger standard iPhone 14 this year with a 6.7-inch display, this is, of course, assuming that the sizes of the handsets shown in the photo above is correct.

We have heard rumors that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to use the Apple A15 Bionic and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will use the new Apple A16 Bionic processor. This would allow Apple to further differentiate between the standard and Pro models of the iPhone.

This year’s iPhones will also get a range of other upgrades, this will include some new cameras and more RAM on the handsets. The Pro models are expected to get a new wide-angle camera and all models are expected to feature a new ultra-wide camera.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 14 range sometime in September, the company has a range of other new devices coming this year as well. This will include some new Macs, a new iPad, and more.

Source MacRumors

