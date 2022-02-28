HiPo mini e-paper display updated and powered wirelessly via NFC

Soon to be launched via Crowd Supply is the HiPo a small 3.52 inch e-paper display approximately the size of the business card. Content can be displayed via NFC using the companion application and no batteries are required. The display is powered by NFC during transmission process. This is made possible because electronic ink technology can be displayed on a screen almost permanently, without an onboard battery. Making the HiPo perfect for a wide variety of different applications.

HiPo e-paper display

Compatible with STM32，Arduino, ESP8266, ESP32, Raspberry Pi (we only provide STM32 open source code)

Data transfer via 4 lines SPI with frequency 1 M to 5 M SPS

Waveform stored in O-Chip OTP, easy to program with KEIL 5 open source software

Working temperature: 32 – 122 °F

Storeage temperature: -4 – 140 °F

White reflectance above 30%

Contrast ratio above 8:1

Ultra wide viewing angle

Ultra low power consumption

Pure reflective mode

Bi-stable display

Ultra low current deep sleep mode

On-chip display RAM

“HiPo is a 3.52-inch electronic paper display module the size of a business card. Content is uploaded via NFC though a handy app. No batteries required. The development board can compile different display functions through editing the code. NFC is used to transfer text or images to the e-paper display. Also, HiPo does not require batteries as is powered by that same NFC during transmission. This is possible because electronic ink technology can be displayed on a screen almost permanently, without an onboard battery. HiPo can be used as a badge, label or daily sticky note, as well as any other clever application you come up with.”

Source : Crowd Supply

