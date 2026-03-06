What’s New in Microsoft 365 March 2026 : NCE Renewal Grace Period Ends in May

Microsoft 365’s February updates bring a diverse range of enhancements across platforms like Microsoft Teams, Entra, Intune, Purview and Copilot. As highlighted by T-Minus365, these updates focus on improving productivity, security and flexibility for organizations. For instance, Microsoft Teams introduces an Ongoing Meeting Indicator, set to roll out in March, which helps users manage overlapping schedules by tracking multiple meetings within team channels. This feature is part of broader efforts to streamline communication and organization in hybrid work environments.

In this breakdown, you’ll discover how updates like Hybrid Join Without ADFS in Microsoft Entra simplify device management while reducing dependency on older frameworks. You’ll also learn about new overviewing features in Intune, such as the Secure Boot Status Overview, which enhances visibility into device security. Additionally, the guide explores advancements in Copilot, including branded customization options and expanded language support for Teams meeting recaps. These updates collectively aim to address the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

Microsoft 365 Q1 2026 Updates

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Teams introduces features like an ongoing meeting indicator, annotation for single window sharing and customizable quick views in chat lists to enhance collaboration and communication.

Microsoft Entra simplifies hybrid management with features like hybrid join without ADFS, temporary app registration deactivation and pay-as-you-go licensing for guest users.

Microsoft Intune improves device management with automatic exclusion of inactive devices, secure boot status overviews and seamless first sign-in restore for Windows devices.

Microsoft Purview strengthens data security with AI-driven investigations, tailored retention policies for AI apps, improved sensitive data detection and centralized compliance posture overviews.

Microsoft Copilot enhances usability with branded customization, expanded language support, table copying from chats and intelligent input creation from chat history for better user experience.

Microsoft Teams: Streamlined Collaboration and Communication

Microsoft Teams continues to evolve with new features that simplify communication and improve productivity. The latest updates include:

Ongoing Meeting Indicator: Rolling out in March, this feature helps users track multiple meetings within team channels, making it easier to manage overlapping schedules and stay organized.

Annotation for Single Window Sharing: Expected in March, this update allows users to annotate shared content without exposing their entire desktop, making sure better control and privacy during presentations.

Quick Views in Chat Lists: Rolling out between March and April, this feature enables users to customize notification settings, reducing clutter and creating a more streamlined communication experience.

These enhancements are designed to make Teams more intuitive and adaptable, helping users stay focused and efficient in their daily workflows.

Microsoft Entra: Simplified Hybrid Management and Licensing

Microsoft Entra introduces updates that aim to simplify hybrid device management and provide greater licensing flexibility. Key updates include:

Hybrid Join Without ADFS: Currently in preview, this feature removes the need for Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS), simplifying the process of joining hybrid devices to your network.

Temporary App Registration Deactivation: Now generally available, this feature allows organizations to temporarily deactivate app registrations, offering more control over application management.

Pay-as-You-Go Licensing for Guest Users: Effective since January, this model provides a cost-effective way to manage external users, aligning with the needs of modern organizations.

These updates aim to reduce complexity while offering organizations more flexibility in managing hybrid environments and external collaborations.

Microsoft Intune: Improved Overviewing and Device Management

Microsoft Intune focuses on enhancing data accuracy and streamlining device management processes. The latest updates include:

Automatic Exclusion of Inactive Devices: Devices inactive for over 12 months are now automatically excluded from overviews, making sure that data remains accurate and actionable for decision-making.

Secure Boot Status Overview: Now generally available, this feature provides detailed insights into device security configurations, particularly for Windows Autopatch environments.

Windows First Sign-In Restore: This update, now generally available, enhances the out-of-box experience by allowing seamless restoration of user environments during the initial sign-in process.

These improvements are designed to provide IT administrators with more reliable data and tools to manage devices effectively.

Microsoft Purview: Advanced Data Security and Compliance

Microsoft Purview introduces updates to strengthen data security and simplify compliance management. Key features include:

AI-Driven Data Security Investigations: Now generally available, this feature uses AI to analyze and address potential security threats, providing faster and more accurate threat detection.

Separate Retention Policies for AI Apps: Rolling out between March and May, this feature allows organizations to set tailored retention timelines for AI-related data, making sure compliance with specific requirements.

Improved Sensitive Data Detection: Updated algorithms reduce false positives, allowing more precise identification of sensitive information and minimizing unnecessary alerts.

Posture Overviews: These new overviews provide centralized insights into sensitivity labels and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies, simplifying compliance management for administrators.

These updates help organizations maintain robust data security while reducing administrative overhead and improving compliance workflows.

Microsoft Copilot: Enhanced Usability and Customization

Microsoft Copilot receives updates aimed at improving functionality and accessibility for diverse organizational needs. Highlights include:

Branded Customization: Rolling out between March and April, this feature allows organizations to align Copilot tools with their corporate branding, enhancing consistency and user experience.

Copy Tables from Chats: Expected in March, this update simplifies data sharing by allowing users to copy tables directly from chats into other documents or applications.

Expanded Language Support: Teams meeting recaps now support eight additional languages, improving accessibility for global teams. This feature will roll out between March and April.

Copilot Studio Enhancements: Intelligent input creation from chat history enables more accurate and context-aware responses, enhancing the overall user experience.

These updates aim to make Copilot more adaptable and user-friendly, catering to the unique needs of organizations worldwide.

Administrative and Licensing Changes

Microsoft is implementing significant changes to administrative tools and licensing models to modernize its frameworks. Key updates include:

Exchange Web Services (EWS) Retirement: The phased retirement of EWS in favor of Microsoft Graph is underway, with completion expected by April. This transition supports modern APIs that offer improved functionality and scalability.

CSP Licensing Changes: Starting in May, the 30-day grace period for New Commerce Experience (NCE) renewals will be replaced with extended service terms at a 3% interest rate, providing a more structured and predictable renewal process.

These changes reflect Microsoft’s commitment to evolving its administrative and licensing systems to meet the demands of modern organizations.

Maximizing the Benefits of Microsoft 365 Updates

The February updates to Microsoft 365 emphasize innovation, security and user-centric design. From enhanced collaboration tools in Teams to AI-driven features in Purview and Copilot, these updates are tailored to empower organizations with greater efficiency and control. By integrating these features into your workflows, you can optimize productivity, strengthen security and adapt to the evolving needs of your organization.

