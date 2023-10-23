CM4 Nano Raspberry Pi powered industrial SBC mini PC

The CM4 Nano, an industrial-grade embedded computer, with a robust design and advanced features. Offering a ruggedised alternative to the Raspberry Pi 4, making it an excellent choice for a variety of industrial applications. At the heart of the CM4 Nano is the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), a compact and popular choice for embedded applications.

This module is used in a multitude of commercial devices, highlighting its reliability and versatility. The CM4 Nano takes this module and enhances it with a carrier board, equipped with multiple ports and connectors, all housed within a robust metal case with a built-in heatsink. This aluminium alloy base not only provides protection but also helps to manage heat dissipation, a critical aspect for maintaining optimal performance.

One of the primary challenges in many industrial applications is managing the heat generated by the CPU, wireless module, and PMU. The CM4 Nano addresses this issue head-on with its robust design and built-in heatsink. This feature enhances the reliability of wireless communication, ensuring that the system operates smoothly even in demanding environments.

CM4 Nano

The CM4 Nano is not just about robustness and reliability; it also offers flexibility and customization. The system can be configured with a choice of 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB RAM and 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB eMMC storage. This allows users to tailor the system to their exact needs. Additionally, the CM4 Nano offers optional 2.4/5.8G dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities, further enhancing its versatility.

Data storage is another critical aspect of industrial applications. The CM4 Nano supports large data storage capacity through its eMMC and SD card capabilities. This feature, coupled with the system’s configurable specifications, makes the CM4 Nano an excellent choice for data-intensive applications.

The CM4 Nano also includes an alarm buzzer and a battery-powered real-time clock, features that can be extremely useful in various industrial settings. Moreover, it supports a Gigabit Ethernet port with Power over Ethernet (PoE) function, allowing for simplified wiring and increased flexibility.

In terms of compatibility, the CM4 Nano is designed to work seamlessly with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B’s CSI and DSI interfaces. It also supports the official Raspberry Pi PoE HAT, Raspberry Pi official 8M and 12M Pixel HQ cameras, and Raspberry Pi official 7″ touch display. These features make the CM4 Nano a versatile and adaptable solution for a range of applications.

Industrial SBC

The CM4 Nano is not just about performance and compatibility; it also focuses on convenience and ease of use. It provides multiple USB interfaces, including two USB 3.0 channels and one USB 2.0 channel, which can be used for system image updates. The system supports 8V~18V DC power input and provides 5V@2A and 3.3V@1.5A output power, supporting high-power expansion modules.

The design of the CM4 Nano is also worth noting. With dimensions of 95 × 58mm and a heatsink measuring 103*62mm*5mm, the system is slightly larger than the Pi4 Model B. However, this size allows for excellent cooling performance, ensuring that the system can operate reliably even in high-temperature environments. The CM4 Nano can function at ambient temperatures ranging from -25 to 60°C, further highlighting its suitability for industrial applications.

Finally, the CM4 Nano offers convenient installation options, including DIN rail mounting. It also has four M2.5 screw holes at the bottom of the case for easy installation on other equipment.

The CM4 Nano is a powerful, flexible, and robust solution for industrial applications. With its advanced features, configurable specifications, and robust design, it offers a ruggedised alternative to the Raspberry Pi 4, making it an excellent choice for a variety of industrial settings.

Source : EDATEC



