One Touch Pi Onlogic Raspberry Pi CM4 industrial mini PC



Onlogic has this week introduced a new industrial mini PC in the form of the Raspberry Pi CM4 powered with dual Gigabit Ethernet, and aptly named to the One Touch Pi. The new Raspberry Pi CM4 industrial mini PC will be made available to purchase later this year and will feature a Compute Module 4 mounted on a true industrial-grade carrier board which, like the enclosure, was designed in-house by OnLogic, with a selection of I/O chosen to provide versatility in commercial applications.

“This isn’t going to be just another off-the-shelf Raspberry Pi enclosed in an inexpensive case,” said OnLogic Solution Architect, Johnny Chen. “Our system will offer a unique opportunity to prototype solutions on Raspberry Pi architecture and then rapidly deploy to the factory floor or within a stacked solution. The established Raspberry Pi maker community has built an incredible foundation on which new innovations in the Industry 4.0, SCADA, and IoT spaces are now possible. With many engineers looking to apply their experience building passion projects on Raspberry Pi to solve challenges they’re faced with professionally, we wanted to provide a piece of true professional grade hardware.”

“By utilizing each element of the design for multiple purposes, we’re able to create an incredibly effective device in a small form factor,” said OnLogic Head of Design, Dave Lovegrove. “We’ve carried our expertise in passive cooling, and the iconic design language from our Helix Series into the development of our Raspberry Pi powered device; meaning there are no moving parts, greater reliability, and protection against the ingress of particulate. The goal from the start was to help make Raspberry Pi a scalable option for industrial users and our first device of what we expect to be multiple devices does just that.”

Specifications of the One Touch Pi industrial mini PC include :

– SoM – Raspberry Pi CM4 module with up to 8 GB LPDDR4 memory, 32 GB eMMC flash storage

– Storage – M.2 2280 SATA SSD support

– Video & audio output – 1x Micro HDMI port up to 4Kp60

– Connectivity – 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports

– USB – 3x USB ports include 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and 2x USB 2.0 ports; 1x Micro USB OTG port

– Serial – 1x RS-232/422/485 terminal block

– Power Supply – TBD

– Dimensions – 102.5 x 129 x 38 mm

– Wide Operating Temperature Range

Source : Onlogic : CNX

