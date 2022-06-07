Apple M2 features 10 Core GPU, Neural Engine and more

This week Apple has launched their new M2 chip equipped with a Neural Engine capable of processing up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, offering over 40 percent more power than the original M1 Apple silicon chip. Built using Apple’s second-generation 5-nanometer technology, the M2 offers an “18 percent faster CPU, a 35 percent more powerful GPU, and a 40 percent faster Neural Engine” says Apple when compared to the M1. The M2 also delivers 50 percent more memory bandwidth compared to M1, and supports up to 24GB of unified memory.

The new M2 chip is now available in the latest MacBook Air and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro also unveiled at this week’s Apple WWDC 2022 presentation, during which Tim Cook and the Apple team took to the stage to reveal new updates, operating systems and hardware. Other features include a media engine that offers a higher-bandwidth video decoder, supporting 8K H.264 and HEVC video, Apple’s ProRes video engine enabling playback of multiple streams of both 4K and 8K video, Secure Enclave technology providing best-in-class security says Apple together with a new image signal processor (ISP) delivers better image noise reduction.

“M2 starts the second generation of M-series chips and goes beyond the remarkable features of M1,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “With our relentless focus on power-efficient performance, M2 delivers a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. And along with higher memory bandwidth and new capabilities like ProRes acceleration, M2 continues the tremendous pace of innovation in Apple silicon for the Mac.”

Apple M2

“The system-on-a-chip (SoC) design of M2 is built using enhanced, second-generation 5-nanometer technology, and consists of 20 billion transistors — 25 percent more than M1. The additional transistors improve features across the entire chip, including the memory controller that delivers 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1. And with up to 24GB of fast unified memory, M2 can handle even larger and more complex workloads.”

Source : Apple

