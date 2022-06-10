Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.7

Apple has released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 and this update includes some bug fixes.

This new software update for the Mac fixes an issue related to mail apps on the Mac, you can see more details on the issue below.

“fixes an issue where Mail and apps, such as Microsoft Outlook, cannot open attachments if the app required to open the file is already running.”

The new macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 software update is now available to download for the Mac, you can install the update by going to the Apple Menu and then About This Mac and selecting Software update.

The current version of macOS is macOS Monterey sp this update is for the previous software version, which is macOS 11.

Apple unveiled macOS 13 or macOS Ventura at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this week, this update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac.

So far Apple has released macOS Ventura beta 1 to developers, the first public beta of the software will be released to public beta testers in July.

We are expecting the final version of apple’s macOS Ventura to be released sometime this fall, it should land sometime in October or November along with some new Macs.

