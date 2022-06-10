Geeky Gadgets

14 inch iPad Pro rumored to launch next year

Apple’s largest iPad Pro comes with a 12.9-inch display, according to a recent report, there is a new 14 inch iPad Pro in the works. We have been hearing rumors about the M2 iPad Pro and this will apparently be part of the lineup.

The news comes in a report from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants who has revealed that there is a new 14 .1 inch iPad Pro that will launch next year.

The device will apparently be powered by an Apple M2 processor and will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as standard.

It would appear that this new model will be a third model in the iPad Pro lineup and not a replacement for the 12.9-inch model.

So Apple will apparently offer an 11-inch iPad Pro, a 12.9 inch iPad Pro and a 14 inch iPad Pro, as soon as we get some more details on this new iPad, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Roberto Nickson

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPad, Top News

Geeky Gadgets