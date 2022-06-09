Apple M2 Pro chip coming later this year

Apple unveiled their latest silicon processor at WWDC 2022 this week, the Apple M2 and now we have details on their new Apple M2 Pro chip.

It looks like Apple is getting ready to launch its next processor, according to a recent report, production of the new M2 processor will start later this year.

The Apple M2 Pro will apparently be built on the 3-nanometer process and it is expected to give significant performance gains over the M1 Pro processor.

This new M2 Pro processor will be built by TSMC for Apple and it will be used in a wide range of devices later this year. This will include Apple’s new MacBook Pro lineup, its new Mac Pro, and also the rumored iMac Pro, and the iPad Pro.

The recently announced Apple M2 chip has improved performance by 18% for the CPU and improved GPU performance by around 35% over the original M1 chip. we can expect similar or higher gains on the new M2 Pro over the M1 Pro processor.

Things certainly are getting interesting for Apple’s Macs with their own Silicon processors, it will be interesting to see what performance gains the next-generation Apple Silicon processor brings to the Mac.

We are expecting these new Macs to launch sometime in the fall, probably around October or November.

