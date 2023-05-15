How to forward calls and use call waiting on your iPhone

iPhone users who would like to understand and use the call forwarding or call waiting features that are available to Apple phone users. Might find this quick guide a useful reference when trying to set up call forwarding and call waiting on your iPhone. Below we have listed step-by-step how to forward calls on an iPhone.

However, it is first worth mentioning that you can only set up call forwarding and call waiting on your iPhone if you have cellular service through a GSM network. If you have cellular service through a CDMA network, contact your carrier for information about enabling and using these features suggests Apple.

For those unfamiliar, GSM, or Global System for Mobile Communications, is a standard developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute to describe protocols for second-generation digital cellular networks used by mobile devices. Most of the world uses GSM networks, including AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.

If your service is through a CDMA network (Code Division Multiple Access), such as Verizon or Sprint, you will need to contact your carrier for information about enabling and using call forwarding. CDMA is another major cellular network technology used by various service providers worldwide.

To Forward Calls on an iPhone:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. This is typically found on the home screen and is represented by an icon with gears.

2. Scroll down the list of settings until you find Phone. Tap on it.

3. Among the various options, you will find Call Forwarding. By default, this will be switched off. To activate it, tap the slider, and it will turn green.

4. Once the slider is activated, a new option will appear labeled Forward to. Tap on this and enter the phone number you wish to forward your calls to.

5. After entering the number, press ‘Back’ to save the changes.

** Call forwarding might incur additional charges depending on your carrier and plan, so it’s a good idea to check with your service provider before you enable this feature.

Once setup correctly on your iPhone the Call Forwarding icon will appear in the status bar when the feature is active. One critical point to remember is that you need to be within your cellular network’s range when setting up call forwarding, or the calls won’t be forwarded. If you are using models with Dual SIM, you have the flexibility to choose which line to apply these changes to. This feature provides great convenience for those juggling business and personal calls or dealing with international roaming.

Call Waiting on iPhone

The call forwarding feature can be complemented by ‘Call Waiting,’ another crucial call management tool. If you’re on a call and have call waiting switched off, incoming calls will go directly to voicemail. This can be particularly useful when you’re in a critical meeting or a deep work phase and don’t want to be disturbed by incoming calls. It is also worth remembering that if you are using Dual SIM in your iPhones call waiting works only for incoming calls on the same line, unless the other line has Wi-Fi calling enabled and a data connection is available. For setting up cellular service on your iPhone, you can refer to the official Apple support page.

Call waiting is a useful feature available on iPhones that allows you to handle incoming calls while you’re already on a call. This service, offered by many telephone service providers, can be quite handy in managing your calls effectively.

When you’re on a call and a second call comes in, this feature gives you the option to either end your current call and answer the new one, or put the first call on hold and answer the new one. You’ll hear a beep indicating an incoming call and see the caller ID of the new caller (if enabled).

Enable or disable Call Waiting

1. Go to the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap on Phone.

3. Tap on Call Waiting.

4. You’ll see a switch next to Call Waiting. If it’s green, it’s on; if it’s not green, it’s off.

5. To change the status, just tap on the switch.

When Call Waiting is enabled, and you receive a second call while you’re already on a call, the following options will be available to you:

– End and Accept: This will end your current call and answer the incoming call.

– Hold and Accept: This will put your current call on hold and answer the incoming call. You can then switch between the calls.

As already mentioned if you are using an iPhone with Dual SIMs, call waiting works only for incoming calls on the same line, unless the other line has Wi-Fi calling enabled and a data connection is available. It is also worth mentioning that the availability of this feature can depend on your carrier and cellular plan. It’s always a good idea to check with your service provider about the services they provide and if any additional charges apply for using features like Call Waiting.

If you have any questions or require any further help setting up either call forwarding or call waiting on your iPhone it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to help you work through any issues you might be experiencing.





