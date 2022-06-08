More details on iOS 16 (Video)

Earlier this week Apple unveiled iOS 16 and then released the first beta of the software to developers, they will also release the first public beta of the software next month.

Yesterday we got to have a look at some of the new features in the iOS 16 software update and now we get to find out more information about the software.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the next major version of Apple’s iOS software and the new features that are coming to the iPhone.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update, including the new lock screen which is now fully customizable.

There are also a range of other new features coming to the iPhone, plus updates for the majority of Apple’s apps like Mail, Messages and much more.

Apple is expected to release this software update for the iPhone at the same time as the new iPhone 14 handsets, this is rumored to happen sometime in September. If you are wondering if your iPhone will get the update, you can find out more details about which iPhones will get the update here.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

