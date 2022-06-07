Apple’s iOS 16 beta 1 in action (Video)

Apple unveiled their new iOS 16 software yesterday, they also released iOS 16 beta 1 to developers, and the public beta of the software will be released next month.

The new iOS 16 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features.

As we can see from the video there are some great new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16 software update.

One of the major new features for the iPhone with this update will be the new lock screen which can be completely customized.

There is also the new Family Photos features with the iCloud Shared Photo Library and updates for a wide range of apps including Messages, Mail, Live Text and Visual Look Up enhancements and much more.

The new iOS 16 beta 1 software is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website.

Apple has also revealed that the first public beta of iOS 16 will be released to public beta testers sometime in July.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 16 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro range.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

