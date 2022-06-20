Another look at iOS 16 beta 1 (Video)

Earlier today we got to have a look at some more new features coming on the iPhone with iOS 16 and now we have another new video.

Apple released iOS 16 beta 1 to developers at their Worldwide Developer Conference recently, the public beta will be released sometime next month.

There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this new software update, the new video from Zollotech below gives us a look at some more of these new features. The video also gives us a look at the most recent iOS 15.6 beta.

Apple’s iOS 16 is going to bring some major new features to the iPhone, there will also be updates for all of the company’s own apps. This will include Mail, Messages, Safari, and many more.

One of the major new features is an updated lock screen which will be much more customizable than the current lock screen with new widgets and more.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 along with their new iPhone 14 lineup, this is expected to happen sometime in September.

There will be four new iPhones in September, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. As soon as we get some details on when the iOS 16 update will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

