Another look at iOS 16 in the iPhone (Video)

Apple recently released the first beta of iOS 16, we have already seen the software in a number of videos and now we have another one.

The video below is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the new iOS 16 software and its range of features.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features and updates coming to the iPhone with this software update.

This includes a new Lock Screen with a range of customization options and widgets, plus some new Focus features with the new Lock Screen on the iPhone, and only relevant content to the Focus you have chosen will be shown on the iPhone’s Lock Screen.

There is also a new iCloud Shared Photo Library that will allow you to easily share photos with your family and you can have up to six people sharing the library.

So far the iOS 16 beta 1 is only available to developers, the software will be made available to public beta testers sometime in July.

We are expecting Apple to release this software in September along with the new iPhone 14 lineup. There will be four models in the range, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, plus the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Source & Image Credit Brandon Butch

