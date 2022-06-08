What’s new in macOS Ventura (Video)

Apple has unveiled all of its next software releases at WWDC 2022 this week, the new software for the Mac is macOS Ventura.

macOS Ventura or macOS 13 will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, the video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new software.

Apple has released their first beta of the new macOS 13 software and developers can now try it out, we are expecting the first public beta to be released in July.

Some of the new features coming to the Mac with the new macOS 13 software update will include Stage Manager, Desk View, Continuity Camera, and more.

There will also be updates for a wide range of apps including Safari, Mail, Messages, FaceTime which will now work with Handoff, and much more.

Apple will also improve the security of both macOS and their Safari browser and there will also be improvements to gaming on the Mac.

We expect the next major release of Apple’s macOS software sometime this fall, it could be released along with iOS 16 in September, or it may land in October along with some new Macs. We will let you know as soon as we get some details on the exact release date.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals