Only iPhone 14 Pro models will feature A16 Bionic processor

iPhone 14 Pro

The new iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Pro handsets are coming later this year, we are expecting all four handsets to feature an Apple A16 Bionic processor. According to a recent report, this will not be the case.

The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming0-Chi Kuo, who has said that Apple will use the A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro and And 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max handsets will apparently use an Apple A15 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13. Apple will apparently do this to further differentiate the standard models from the Pro models.

We also heard previously that both the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets would not feature a notch on the front of the display. Instead, there will be a punch hole camera on the front of these two handsets.

Apple is expected to launch their 2022 iPhone 14 range of smartphones sometime in September, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

