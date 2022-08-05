LG TVs get new webOS Home Screen and more

LG has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its LG TVs and its webOS UI, this includes a new Life’s Good Hub, deeper mobile integration, and more.

The LG TVs now come with a new webOS Home Screen which is designed to make it easier to navigate all of the content on offer.

Revamped to help users navigate the expansive list of services on offer, the new webOS Home Screen now includes the Life’s Good Hub section, where users can discover some of the latest lifestyle apps at the press of a button. The lifestyle section provides a curated selection of up to fifteen apps centered on improving a specific aspect of life at home, such as fitness, wellbeing or staying connected. A real time-saver, the new feature enables users to find services suited to their unique tastes and preferences, ‘handpicking’ the most relevant apps from the approximately 2,200 currently available* on the LG webOS platform.

Another important consideration for today’s users is the mobile experience and cross-device compatibility. LG’s ThinQ app has been updated to make it easier to mirror content from mobile devices to LG TVs. Users will enjoy being able to switch from watching on their mobile to watching on the TV when playing content from a range of different sources, including major streaming services, LG Channels and LG Fitness.

You can find out more details about the new webOS Home Screen, the Life’s Good Hub and all the new features at the link below.

Source LG

