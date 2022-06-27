Friedrich Performance Manufactur Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 unveiled

Friedrich Performance is launching a modified version of the 718 Cayman GT4, the Friedrich Performance Manufactur Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

The Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 gets a wide range of upgrades including improved performance, some carbon fibre, new wheels, and more.

The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 189.5 miles per hour, the car gets an extra 35 horsepower over the standard model.

The naturally aspirated four-liter engine of the 718 Cayman GT4 produces 309 kW / 420 hp in stock configuration. The FRIEDRICH PERFORMANCE MANUFAKTUR engineers spotted potential for teasing some more horsepower from the boxer engine on the exhaust side. The tuning has a modular design and starts with FRIEDRICH PERFORMANCE MANUFAKTUR rear mufflers featuring actively controlled exhaust flaps. They come with EC component type approval and allow choosing between a subdued and a decidedly sporty exhaust note. The mufflers can be combined with the production tailpipes or with the FRIEDRICH PERFORMANCE MANUFAKTUR exhaust pipes, which measure 100 millimeters in diameter and combine stainless steel and carbon in various colors.

In order to let the GT4 engine breathe out even more freely and generate even more extra power as a result, FRIEDRICH PERFORMANCE MANUFAKTUR developed two additional upgrades for the exhaust system. Precision-designed and manufactured stainless headers replace the production components on both sides of the engine. They can be ordered with high-efficiency thermal insulation, as can the 200-cell metal catalysts. The complete FRIEDRICH PERFORMANCE MANUFAKTUR high-performance exhaust system saves 12 kilograms in weight over the stock system and boosts peak power of the engine by 25.8 kW / 35 hp while producing about 30 Nm more torque.

You can find out more details about the new Friedrich Performance Manufactur over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Friedrich Performance

