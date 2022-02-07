New M2 MacBook Pro launching this year

Apple is expected to launch a wide range of new Macs this year, this will include a 27 inch iMac, a new M2 MacBook Pro, a new MacBook Air, an updated Mac Mini, and more.

Now we have some details about the M2 MacBook Pro, this device will be an entry-level MacBook Pro that is designed to replace Apple’s first Silicon Macbook that launched in 2020.

The device will come with a new M2 Apple Silicon processor, this will also be used in a new 24 inch iMac and the new Mac Mini and MacBook Air

“I’d expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED. It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air.”

As yet there are no details on exactly when this new entry-level MacBook Pro will launch, Apple is holding a press event for the iPhone SE next month on the 8th of March. We are not expecting this device to be launched at this event, this will probably launch sometime later in the year.

Source Bloomberg, 9 to 5 Mac

