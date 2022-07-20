Samsung Galaxy S22 FE will not launch this year

We previously heard a rumor that Samsung had canceled the 2022 Samsung Galaxy S22 FE or Fan Edition smartphone.

Now it has been revealed that we will not see a new Fan Edition version of the Galaxy S22 smartphone this year. Instead, we will have to wait until next year for Samsung to launch their Galaxy S23 FE.

At the moment there is a global chip shortage and there has been for some time, this is one of the reasons that Samsung decided not to release this year’s Fan Edition version of their flagship smartphone.

Samsung has instead been focusing on its flagship Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra devices in order to meet the demand for the handsets. The news of this comes in a recent report from Korean publication The Elec.

Samsung Electronics previously had a plan to produce 3 million units of the Galaxy S22 FE model this year. However, as the chip shortage continued and sales of the S22 Ultra model among the Galaxy S22 series launched in the first half of the year were relatively strong, Samsung Electronics is said to have canceled the S22 FE release plan. The chip for the S22 FE has been reassigned to the S22 Ultra.

So it looks like we will have to wait until next year for Samsung to launch another Fan Edition version of their flagship smartphone.

Source The Elec, Sammobile

