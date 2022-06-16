Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled (Rumor)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE or Fan Edition was expected to launch sometime this year, according to a recent report, the handset may be canceled

Samsung previously said that it would be launching a Fan Edition version of the handset every year, according to Sammobile, this year’s device may be canceled.

The Fan Edition or FE launched with the Galaxy S20 and now it would appear that Samsung is planning to shelve the project after just two years.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should have launched in 2021, although it was delayed and it ended up launching in January 2022. That could be one of the reasons why Samsung may not launch the handset this year.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S21 FE features three rear cameras, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera which is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

Source Sammobile

