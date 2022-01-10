Samsung Galaxy S21 FE lands in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition smartphone was made official at CES 2022 last week, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Now the handset is launching in India, although it will have a different processor in the country, the device will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor.

The rest of the specifications are the same and include 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Indian version of the handset will come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will also come with three rear cameras which include a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera which is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

The handset will start at RS 44,999 for the 128GB model, this is about $608 at the current exchange rate, the 256GB model will retail for RS 48,999 which is about $662 at the current exchange rate.

The new Galaxy S21 FE will be available in a choice of four different colors, these include Lavender, Graphite, Olive and White.

Source Sammobile

