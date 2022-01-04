Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone for some time, the handset is now official, Samsung has unveiled the device at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options. These include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Galaxy S21 FE features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, it also features Wireless PowerShare and it comes with Android 12.

The handset features a range of cameras which include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there are three cameras which include a 12megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will go on sale on the 11th of January, the handset is now available to pre-order. Pricing starts at £699 in the UK.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals