Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launching January 11th

Earlier today we heard more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the handset was recently listed on Samsung’s retail store in Ireland, this confirmed the pricing.

Now Evan Blass has confirmed the launch date of the handset, the device will go on sale on the 11th of January 2022. He also released the photo above of the new handset.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, processing will be provided by a Snapdragon 888 processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and a range of storage options.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also come with a front-facing 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

We heard previously that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be made official at the Samsung CES 2022 press conference on the 4th of January and it will go on sale a week later on the 11th of January 2022. We will have full details about the handset when it launches next month.

Source Evan Blass / Twitter

