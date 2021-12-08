Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G support page goes live again

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to launch in January and now Samsung has put the support page for the handset live again.

A support page for the Galaxy S231 FE was previously online on Samsung’s website but it was removed and now it is live again.

As a reminder, the device will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

We are expecting two processor options, the Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, plus 8GB of RAM and a choice of different storage options.

The handset is rumored to come with a triple camera setup on the rear and a single Selfie camera on the front of the device, which will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Rumors suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone will be made official on the 4th of January 2022 and that it will then go on sale a week later on the 11th of January. As soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

