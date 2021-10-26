Samsung Galaxy S21 FE support pages go live again

One of the great mysteries of 2021 is when the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will launch. First, the device was coming in August, then we heard it would land in October and then sometime in early 2022.

Samsung previously put support pages live for their Galaxy S21 FE smartphone and then removed them, they have now been put live again on Samsung’s website.

As a reminder, the handset will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or a Samsung Exynos 2100 depending on the region and it will feature either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new SamsungGalaxy S21 FE will come with a range of high-end cameras, this will include a single Selfie camera and three rear cameras.

On the back of the device, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the Galaxy S21 FE there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The reason for the delay in the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE is apparently due to the global chip shortage, when the handset will launch remains to be seen, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Roland Quandt, GSM Arena

