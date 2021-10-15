Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumored to launch 11th January

Samsung are holding a Galaxy Unpacked press event next week, we were expecting to see the much rumored Galaxy S21 FE at the event. According to a recent report we will have to wait until January.

The news comes in a tweet from Jon Prosser,who has said that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will happen on the 11th of January.

Samsung’s S21 FE is delayed until January, as far as I know. Launch is rescheduled for January 11, 2022. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2021

As a reminder the handset is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 888 and there may also be another model with an Exynos 2100, it will also come with a 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and irt will come with a 32 megapixel front camera for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the back of the handset there will be a three camera setup with a a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will launch we will let you know.

Source Jon Prosser / Twitter

