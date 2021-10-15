Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumored to launch 11th January

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung are holding a Galaxy Unpacked press event next week, we were expecting to see the much rumored Galaxy S21 FE at the event. According to a recent report we will have to wait until January.

The news comes in a tweet from Jon Prosser,who has said that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will happen on the 11th of January.

As a reminder the handset is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 888 and there may also be another model with an Exynos 2100, it will also come with a 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and irt will come with a 32 megapixel front camera for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the back of the handset there will be a three camera setup with a a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will launch we will let you know.

Source Jon Prosser / Twitter

