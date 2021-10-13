Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event announced for October 20th

It looks like Apple is not the only one holding a press event next week, Samsung is holing a Galaxy Unpacked press event next week.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will take place next Wednesday the 20th of October, We may get to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition at the event and also more devices.

Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality.

Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology. The event will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.

Samsung will be live streaming their press event on their website when it takes place next week, you can find out more details at the link below. we are looking forward to finding out more details on exactly what Samsung will be announcing at their fall Galaxy press event, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Samsung

