Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and M13 5G smartphones get official

Samsung has launched some new Android smartphones in India, the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G, the two devices have slightly different specifications.

First up is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, this handset comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate,

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAH battery and Android 12 with One UI Core 4.

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 4G comes with an octa-core processor, the Samsung Exynos 850 and it has a 6.6-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This handset features an 8-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 5-megapixel secondary camera on the back.

Pricing for the new Samsung Galaxy M13 4G starts at INR 11,999 which is about $150 and the Galaxy M13 5G starts at INR 13,999 which is about $175. You can find out more details over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

