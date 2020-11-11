Apple MacBook Air, 13 inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with M1 processor unveiled

Apple unveiled three new Macs at their press event yesterday, a new MacBook Air, a 13 inch MacBook Pro and a new Mac Mini.

All three of these new Macs are powered by the new Apple M1 processor and they will offer improved performance and battery life over the previous models.

On a momentous day for the Mac, Apple today introduced a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac. By far the most powerful chip Apple has ever made, M1 transforms the Mac experience. With its industry-leading performance per watt, together with macOS Big Sur, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before. And with M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac. With amazing performance and remarkable new features, the new lineup of M1-powered Macs are an incredible value, and all are available to order today.

You can find out more details about the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and 13 inch MacBook Pro over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

