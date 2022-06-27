New larger Apple HomePod launching in 2023

Apple stopped selling its larger HomePod back in March of last year, at the moment it only offers the HomePod Mini and now we have details on a new larger HomePod.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will be launching an updated version of the original HomePod in 2023.

The HomePod, code-named B620, will run the same S8 chip coming to the watches and will be closer to the original HomePod in terms of size and audio performance rather than a new HomePod mini. The new HomePod will have an updated display on top and there’s even been some talk of multi-touch functionality.

Apple had previously planned to launch an updated HomePod this year but then decided to launch the device at a later date.

We can expect a number of design changes on the larger HomePod when compared to the original device and we can also expect it to have a range of new features and more.

It is not clear as yet exactly when the larger HomePod will be launched by Apple, all we know is that they are planning to launch the device sometime in 2023. As soon as we get some information on when this new device is coming, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

