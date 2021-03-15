Original Apple HomePod has been discontinued

Apple launched the original HomePod back in 2018, the device retails for $299 and Apple also launched their now HomePod Mini last year which retails for $99.

The original HomePod has now been discontinued and the company will now focus on the HomePod Mini which has been a popular device for the company.

The company has now confirmed to TechCrunch that the original HomePod has been discontinued, you can see an official statement from Apple below.

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

The original HomePod is still available to buy online and it will be available until Apple has sold their remaining stock of the device.

The lower cost of the HomePod Mini has made the device popular, it will be interesting to see if Apple has plans for any new models in the future.

Source TechCrunch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals