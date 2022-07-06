Apple Watch Series 8 to get larger display

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be launching in September along with the new iPhone 14 range and now it looks like we have more details about the device.

According to a recent report by Ross Young and Haitong International Securities Jeff Pu, the new Apple Watch will be getting a slightly larger display.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will apparently get a 5 percent larger display than the current Apple Watch Series 7.

This year’s Apple Watch is also expected to get a number of other upgrades over the current model, this will include a new processor and more.

The new Apple Watch is also rumored to get a raneg of new design updates, it may come with flatter edges and a flatter watch face overall.

The last thing we heard about the new Apple Watch 8 was that it will come with some major new health features. There are suggestions that the new features will include blood pressure monitoring, a thermometer for sleep tracking and fertility, diabetes detection and sleep apnea detection, and more.

There are also rumors of a new rugged version of the Apple Watch designed for extreme sports and more, we are looking forward to finding out more details bout the next-generation Apple Watch.

Source MacRumors

