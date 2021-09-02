Apple Watch 8 to get major new health features

The Apple Watch Series 7 is coming this month and now we have details on next years model, the Apple Watch 8.

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, the new Apple Watch 8 will get a range of new health monitoring features.

The new health monitoring features are rumored to include blood pressure monitoring, a thermometer for sleep tracking and fertility, diabetes detection and sleep apnea detection.

It is possible that some of these new health monitoring features may be available for existing models of the Apple Watch, this will of course depend on the hardware.

The thermometer in next years Apple Watch will be used for fertility planning, it will also be used for sleep tracking. Apple is apparently also planning to use this thermometer to track when people have a fever.

The blood pressure monitoring feature will be able to detect when you blood pressure has increased, it will apparently be able to detect hypertension. This feature is expected to land in next years watch if Apple can iron out some issue with the technology.

These new features are expecting to be introduced with the Apple Watch Series 8 which is expected to be released in September of next year.

It is interesting to hear what is coming in next years Apple Watch, we will get to see this years Apple Watch Series 7 shortly as it will launch this month.

Source WSJ, MacRumors

