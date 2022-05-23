New Apple HomePod may launch later this year

Apple is apparently getting ready to launch a new HomePod, the device will either launch later this year in quarter four or early next year in quarter one.

Apple discontinued its original HomePod last year, it now only offers the HomePod Mini. It is not clear as yet whether this device will replace the Mini or whether it will replace the original HomePod.

The news of the new devices comes in the form of a tweet from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has said that the new speaker is on the way.

Apple would release a new version of HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, and there may not be much innovation in hardware design. Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 20, 2022

There have been reports that there is a new model in the works which would be sized in between the HomePod Mini and the original HomePod. So it is possible that this is the model that Apple is planning to launch either this year or early next year. As soon as we get some more information about this new HomePod, we will let you know.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors

