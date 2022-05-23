Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New Apple HomePod may launch later this year

By

Apple HomePod

Apple is apparently getting ready to launch a new HomePod, the device will either launch later this year in quarter four or early next year in quarter one.

Apple discontinued its original HomePod last year, it now only offers the HomePod Mini. It is not clear as yet whether this device will replace the Mini or whether it will replace the original HomePod.

The news of the new devices comes in the form of a tweet from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has said that the new speaker is on the way.

There have been reports that there is a new model in the works which would be sized in between the HomePod Mini and the original HomePod. So it is possible that this is the model that Apple is planning to launch either this year or early next year. As soon as we get some more information about this new HomePod, we will let you know.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets