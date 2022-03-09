Apple Mac Studio & Studio Display event in full March 8th 2022

If you missed Apple’s press event yesterday on March 8th 2022 during which Apple unveiled a range of new hardware in the form of the Apple Mac Studio & Studio Display, as well as the new iPhone SE, and a new version of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 in two new shades of green. You will be pleased to know that Apple has published the event to YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Enabling you to catch up on all the new Apple news at your leisure.

The new Mac Studio is now available to preorder with prices starting from $1,999 for the lower performance computer equipped with a M1 Max processor offering 10-Core CPU, 24-Core GPU and 16-Core Neural Engine. If you would like to upgrade to the M1 Ultra system start from $3,999 and will provide you with a computer equipped with the very first Apple M1 Ultra CPUs on the market.

Apple also released a new monitor in the form of the Apple Studio Display priced at $1,599 offering the perfect accompaniment to the new Mac Studio. The 27-inch 5K Retina display is fitted with a 12 megapixel Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, studio-quality microphones and a 6 speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

Apple Mac Studio

The Apple Mac Studio computer is a new small form factor high-performance computer designed for a wide variety of applications and equipped with Apple’s new M1 Ultra processor.

